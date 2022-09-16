FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team broke its two-game losing streak in an exciting fashion on Friday.
With Dwight driving, Chase Harrison got an interception in the end zone to clinch a 32-27 win for the Comets.
Dalton Hobick ran for 134 yards and two scores for Oakwood, while Bryson Myers ran for 127 yards and two scores.
The Comets are 2-2 overall and will travel to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in the first Vermilion Valley Conference South game of the season.
