CLIFTON — After some big home wins, the Oakwood football team hit the road on Friday.
Oakwood had a good start and used it to get a 34-25 win in the battle of the Comets.
Cameron Black ran for 204 yards with a a 55-yard run and a a 77-yard run in the first quarter for Oakwood and had one catch for 40 yards and a score in the fourth quarter, while Chase Harrison had 105 yards rushing with a touchdown and caught three passes for 62 yards and score.
Jackson Dudley passed for 14 yards for Oakwood, who is 3-1 overall and in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Westville next week.
