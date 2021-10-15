FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team finally shed some of its bad luck on Friday with a 47-6 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Gaven Clouse had eight carries for 97 yards and four touchdowns for the Comets, with scoring runs of one, five, 17 and 12 yards. Griffen Trees had three carries for 77 yards and a 10-yard run, Dalton Hobick had a 66-yard scoring run and Noah Phillips had a 20-yard interception return.
After a postponement last week, Oakwood got to dedicate the football field to former coach Marty McFarland in a ceremony during the game. McFarland was the winningest coach in Oakwood history with a record of 126-93 in 23 years.
The Comets are 2-6 and 1-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face Salt Fork next week. The Buffaloes are 0-8 and 0-4 and will face Westville next week in the annual Coal Bucket game.
