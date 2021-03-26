FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team scored early and often on Friday as they were able to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66-14.
Brevin Wells threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns, while Gaven Clouse ran for 116 yards with two touchdowns and caught a 55-yard pass for another score.
Josh Young had three catches for 95 yards and a score, Brady Howard had three catches for 82 yards and a score and Griffin Trees had a 30-yard catch for a touchdown. Dalton Hobick had a 92-yard touchdowns run and also returned a interception 60 yards for a touchdown.
Kylan Hasselbring scored a touchdown for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, who played its first game under new coach Stan Wienke.
The Comets will host Westville next week, while the Buffaloes will travel to Salt Fork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.