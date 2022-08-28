FITHIAN — Oakwood first-year coach Cameron Lee was prepared for anything that might happened Saturday afternoon.
He even brought an extra pair of pants and a clean shirt. Good thing, because his team doused him with water in the locker room after the Comets beat the Momence Redskins 26-20 at McFarland Field in the season opener for both teams.
“As I told everyone all week, the football part didn’t bother me,’’ Lee said. “It’s all the extra stuff of being a small-school high school football coach. I was worried about all that extra stuff.’’
And on Saturday, the Oakwood Comets looked like a team that was definitely prepared for a hard-fought football game.
It also helped that senior Dalton Hobick made a few critical plays in the fourth quarter as he had a 23-yard rushing touchdown and a 45-yard interception return for a score within a span of 17 seconds that allowed Oakwood to turn its 14-12 advantage into a 26-12 contest with 9 minutes left.
“I told the goys that I was going to get one,’’ said Hobick of the interception. “Once I saw him throw that ball my way, I didn’t even look back. I just grabbed it and ran straight for the pylon.’’
That was just one of many big defense plays for the Comets on Saturday.
“It’s the right play at the right time,’’ Lee said. “When you have a guy like 2 (Hobick) everyone knows he is a special.
“So, when you are struggling to make that play, you hope that something clicks or something pops up like that. He made that play at just the right time.’’
The same could be said for a number of guys on the Oakwood defense, especially in the first half as they kept Momence from scoring on two occasions when the Redskins got inside the Comets 10-yard llne.
“Our defense was awesome, especially in that first half,’’ Lee said. “We had guys step up and make big plays in bit spots. We were super fortunate to be able to lean on that defense in the first half, while we tried to figure things out on offense.’’
One of the players that made a big defensive stop in the first half for the Comets was sophomore Cam Accord, who got a tackle for a loss against Momence quarterback Kud’de Bertram in the first quarter.
Accord was also part of an offensive line that helped the Comets gain more than 250 yards of offense, including 100 on the ground as Hobick ran for 72 yards and pass for another 144.
“We expected to be the more physical team. That was our goal coming into it,’’ Accord said. “When you are more physical, you just wear out the other team. I think we did that, as we stopped them twice on the goal-line.’’
With the win on Saturday, the Oakwood Comets are 1-0 for the first time since beating Iroquois West 47-6 in the 2017 season-opener.
“Coach Cam has been talking with us about buying in since February. We have wanted this team and this game since we started,’’ Hobick said. “Getting this win means a lot for this program. We wanted to come out and show everyone that last year was in the past. We knew we had the guys to be successful this season.’’
Lee was quick to point out that this was just the first game of the season.
“This game was kind of a big building block for our season,’’ he said. “We had an opportunity to beat a team that beat us pretty badly last year and in the process, show our community a whole new product. It’s exciting and I’m glad we were able to execute.
“Now, we have to get ready for another big game in our season.’’
Oakwood travels to Gilman this Friday night to take on the Iroquois West Raiders in a 7 p.m. contest, while Momence will host the Salt Fork Storm on Friday night.
