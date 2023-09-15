CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team rebounded from a slow start to get the 28-14 win over Riverton Parke on Friday in Wabash River Conference play.
The Panthers had a 6-0 halftime lead on a three-yard run by Collett Sanders before the Falcons came alive in the third quarter.
Jerome White gave North Vermillion the lead on a seven-yard run and Cody Tryon scored on a five-yard run for a 14-6 lead after the third quarter. In the fourth, White had a 25-yard run and Tryon put the game away late with a 26-yard run.
White ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 115 more. Tryon ran for 78 yards and two touchdown and caught two passes for 62 yards and Andrew Botner had 33 yards rushing and caught two passes for 51 yards.
The Falcons are 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the WRC and will travel to Attica next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
North Vermillion 28, Riverton Parke 14
Riverton Parke`0`6`0`8`—`14
N. Vermillion`0`0`14`14`—`28
Second quarter
RP — Collett Sanders 3-yard run (run failed)
Third quarter
NV — Jerome White 7-yard run (Aden Rangel kick).
NV — Cody Tryon 5-yard run (Rangel kick)
Fourth quarter
NV — White 25-yard run (Rangel kick).
RP — Kyle Price 1-yard run (Sanders run).
NV — Tryon 26-yard run (Rangel kick)
Individual statistics
Rushing — RP: Price 20-71, Sanders 7-21, Brandon Ison 6-21, AJ Goff 4-14, Sean Vester 3-8; NV: White 15-109, Tryon 10-78, Andrew Botner 9-33.
Passing — RP: Sanders 5-9-1 66 yards; NV: White 4-9-0 115 yards, Tryon 1-2-0 29.
Receiving — RP: Goff 2-32, Price 1-19, Wyatt Koch 1-8, Ison 1-7; NV: Tryon 2-62, Botner 2-51, Matthew Dawson 1-13.
