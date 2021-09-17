CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team got their first Wabash River Conference win of the season in a major way.
Cody Tryon scored four different ways as the Falcons beat Riverton Parke 47-16.
Tryon scored on a kickoff return, a fumble recovery, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown as North Vermillion continued its long winning streak over the Panthers.
The Falcons are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the WRC and will travel to Attica next week.
