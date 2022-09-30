ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team broke away in the second quarter with 28 points to beat Parke Heritage 55-16.
Jerome White passed for 126 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 139 yards and another score for the Falcons, while Cody Tryon ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns, Andrew Botner ran for 75 yards and a touchdown, Daniel Woody caught three passes for 99 yards, Matthew Dawson caught two passes for 18 yards and a score and Jarred Pruitt caught a 9-yard scoring pass.
Atticus Blank returned an interception for a touchdown for the Falcons, who are 4-3 and 3-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Fountain Central next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Rockville, Ind.
North Vermillion 55, Parke Heritage 16
N. Vermillion`20`28`7`0`—`55
P. Heritage`16`0`0`0`—`16
First quarter
NV — Cody Tryon 3-yard run (kick failed), 9:44
PH — Caleb Rector 1-yard run (Daman Spurr pass from Rector), 6:34.
PH — Spurr 72-yard run (Cole Bordeaux pass from Rector), 3:39
NV — Jerome White 19-yard run (White run), 1:43
NV — Matthew Dawson 11-yard pass from White (run failed), :19
Second quarter
NV — Tryon 5-yard run (pass failed), 8:45
NV — Atticus Blank Interception return (White run), 6:06
NV — Andrew Botner 1-yard run (pass failed), 2:01
NV — Jarred Pruitt 9-yard pass from White (Botner run), :40.
Third quarter
NV — Daniel Woody 71-yard pass from White (Eli Peaslee kick), 7:40.
Individual statistics
Rushing — NV: White 12-139, Botner 6-75, Tryon 9-72, Bradley Cope 1-12, Shawn Martin 3-2, Aden Rangel 2(-1), TEAM 2- (-7); PH: Spurr 7-75, Ty Hartmann 8-17, Rector 7-12, Aedon King 3-10, Harper Dawson 1-7, Keaton Ramey 1-4, Carson Rolison 1-(-1).
Passing — NV: White 6-9-0 126 yards; PH: Rector 9-19-1 136 yards.
Receiving — NV: Woody 3-99, Dawson 2-18, Pruitt 1-9; PH: Bordeaux 2-62, Dawson 2-41, Hartman 2-31, Spurr 1-2, Aidan Batty 1-1, Ramey 1-(-1).
