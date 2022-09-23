Falcon Logo

CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team broke a two-game losing streak on Friday with an 60-12 win over Attica.

Cody Tryon ran for 195 yards with four touchdowns for the Falcons, while Jerome White passed for 103 yards and ran for 45 yards and three touchdowns and Jarred Pruitt had 47 yards and two scores.

The Falcons are 3-3 and 2-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Parke Heritage next week.

PREP FOOTBALL

At Cayuga, Ind.

North Vermillion 60, Attica 12

Attica`0`6`6`0`—`12

N. Vermillion`28`20`0`12`—`60

First quarter

NV — Cody Tryon 32-yard run (Eli Peaslee kick), 10:30

NV — Jerome White 7-yard run (Peaslee kick), 7:21

NV — Tryon 35-yard run (kick failed), 3:45

NV — White 9-yard run (White run), 0:00.

Second quarter

Attica — Hayden Galloway 29-yard pass from Dane Goris (pass failed), 9:48

NV — Tryon 9-yard run (Peaslee kick), 7:33

NV — Tryon 26-yard run (kick failed), 5:00

NV — White 2-yard run (Peaslee kick), 4:14

Third quarter

Attica — Galloway 20 yard run (pass failed), 5:09

Fourth quarter

NV — Jarred Pruitt 2-yard run (kick failed), 10:15

NV — Pruitt 45-yard run (run failed), 2:00

Individual statistics

Rushing — A: Galloway 4-15, Kayson Lovell-Ramey 3- (-2), Rylan Farrell 3-(-6), Goris 7-(-10); NV: Tryon 12-195, Pruitt 4-47, White 8-45, Bradley Cope 1-37, Andrew Botner 3-21, Ian Griffin 1-13, Aden Rangel 2-7, Shawn Martin 1-4.

Passing — A: Goris 8-12-1 113 yards; NV: White 8-13-0 103 yards.

Receiving — A: Kyler Stamper 5-80, Galloway 2-33, Tristen Miller 1-0; NV: Daniel Woody 4-53, Tryon 2-29, Peaslee 2-21.

