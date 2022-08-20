CAYUGA, Ind. — North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree thought for sure that North Central had racked up major rushing yardage in Friday's season opener at Gibson Field.
That's understandable when you consider that the Thunderbirds had 30 offensive plays and had the ball for 16 minutes, 27 seconds of the second half.
"Man, it seemed like they rushed for 800 yards when I was watching on the sideline,'' Crabtree said.
Actually, North Central managed just 154 yards — 149 of those on the ground — and the Thunderbirds were held to just 81 yards in the second half as North Vermillion opened the 2022 season with a 27-16 victory.
"It was deceptive,'' Crabtree said. "We did give up some yards and we did give up some first downs, but we only gave up one touchdown on defense — their other one came on special teams.
"I will take it every night if our defense can keep other teams to one touchdown.''
North Vermillion (1-0) did need a couple of big defensive stops in the second half to preserve its victory.
The first big defensive play for the Falcons came on the initial drive of the second half for the Thunderbirds (0-1).
North Central had driven the ball down the North Vermillion 21-yard line with 11 straight running plays that took more than seven minutes off the clock but the 12th rushing play for the Thunderbirds resulted in a fumble that was recovered by Falcons linebacker Aidan Hinchee.
"Aidan doesn't always get his name out there,'' Crabtree said. "He makes plays that are really important.''
On the very next possession, North Vermillion sophomore defensive end Matthew Dawson broke up a pass intended for North Central's Eli Dodge on third down-and-8. Dodge probably would have picked up the necessary yardage for the first down if the pass would have gotten to him. The Thunderbirds were forced to punt, but the snap over the punter's head and they gave the ball back to Falcons on their own 49.
"Our defense made plays when it mattered,'' Crabtree said. "That's what we wanted to see more than anything. I wanted to see improvement from last year. When these guys were young, they didn't always make those plays in the big moments.
"Now, were a year older. We are juniors and seniors and we have to make those plays — and they did tonight.''
And while both of those first two defense stops were critical as North Vermillion held onto its 27-16 halftime advantage, the biggest defensive play came on the next possession for North Central.
The Thunderbirds had fourth-and-goal from the Falcons 4-yard line. Wyatt Ison, who had a 77-yard kickoff return for his team's first touchdown, ran left and tried to cut back into the end zone. North Vermillion senior defensive tackle Atticus Blank was right there and stopped Ison at the 3-yard line with 3 minutes, 34 seconds left in the contest.
"He's been preparing for his senior season since he was 2 years old,'' Crabtree said. "I've never seen a kid live football like he does. Of course, he is going to make the big play.''
All of the scoring for both teams came in the first two quarters.
North Vermillion struck quickly with a 35-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Jerome White to sophomore Daniel Woody just 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the contest giving the Falcons a 7-0 lead
North Central answered on the ensuing kickoff as Ison raced 77 yards right through the middle of North Vermillion kickoff coverage unit and with a 2-point conversion by quarterback James Thomas, the Thunderbirds had an 8-7 lead.
The Falcons only trailed for 34 seconds.
Woody and White hooked up again, this time from 27 yards, and North Vermillion had taken a 14-8 lead.
After getting the first defensive stop of the season, the Falcons made it 20-8 with 17-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by a 6-yard touchdown run for White, who rushed for 102 yards and passed for 123.
North Central's only offensive touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Eli Dodge and the Thunderbirds converted another 2-point conversion to pull within 20-16.
North Vermillion made it 4-for-4 on touchdown drives in the first half as junior Cody Tryon scored on 1-yard run with 1:04 left in the first half, giving the Falcons a 27-16 halftime advantage. Tryon finished with 108 rushing yards on 17 carries.
"I have to go back and look at the film, but I thought we had a lot more pluses than minuses for our offensive lineman,'' Crabtree said. "We hurt ourselves with penalties tonight, but it's week one and our kids play hard. You are going to have some of those penalties because of their effort, but we still need to clean things up.''
That's because things don't get any easier next week for North Vermillion.
Linton-Stockton, rated No. 5 in the preseason Class 2A poll and a 56-6 winner over Parke Heritage on Friday night, will be at Gibson Field for a 7 p.m. contest against the Falcons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.