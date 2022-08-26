CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team saw themselves down 56-7 at halftime and could not recover as the Falcons lost 64-15 on Friday at Gibson Field.
Jerome White passed for 121 yards and a touchdown, while Shawn Martin ran for for yards and a score. Bradley Cope ran for 31 yards, while Cody Tryon and Matthew Dawson each caught four passes for 39 yards and Daniel Woody caught a 38-yard pass for a score.
The Falcons are 1-1 and will start Wabash River Conference play against Covington next week.
