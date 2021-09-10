CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team continued to have troubles with Linton-Stockton, losing 56-6 on Friday.
The Falcons have now lost eight games in a row to the Miners and will try to rebound next week when they host Riverton Parke.
