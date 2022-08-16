CAYUGA, Ind. — Experience is vital piece to the puzzle for every team in athletics.
When you don’t have it, that usually shows up in the team’s final record. And the same holds true when a team has the experience.
North Vermillion is hoping that bears out this fall as the Falcons return 14 starters from their team that went 5-5 in the 2021 season, and a number of those players were also starters in 2020 when they went 1-9.
“We didn’t have many upperclassmen the last couple of years in the program,’’ North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree said. “We had to play a lot of young kids, and now, they are junior and senior starters for us.
“It typically bodes well if you have a lot of upperclassmen as returning starters and that’s where we are at finally after a couple of tough seasons.’’
A lot of those senior returning starters can be found on the offensive and defensive lines for the Falcons, including senior Atticus Blank, who has been around the program for more than 10 years, serving as a ball boy in his early years.
“We got the program back on track last year and this year, we want to finish the job,’’ said Blank, whose father is assistant coach Ben Blank. “We definitely have more confidence coming into the year because of that experience.
“Two years ago, we were really unsure because we were all untested. Last year, we made improvements thanks to a great senior class of guys like Carter Edney, Landon Naylor and others. This year, it’s up to this group to get our program back and finish the job.’’
According to Blank, the goal every season is to put trophies in the trophy case.
His coach agrees, but on a more simplistic level.
“The expectation is to win every time you take the field,’’ Crabtree said. “That’s what we have been working for since we started practice, it’s what you work for in the offseason, and it’s what they pay the coaches to do. If you take care of that part, you win every game you play, than that will take care of the conference titles and all of the postseason stuff.’’
And in his 10 previous seasons with the Falcons, Crabtree has taken them to a state title in 2014, a runner-up finish in 2019 and five sectional titles.
Blank was a freshman on the 2019 team, but he was around for the other championship teams.
“The best teams that we’ve had at North Vermillion were close-knit groups,’’ he said. “The more tight-knit a group is, the better they seem to do on the football field.’’
And in an effort to promote team bonding, the Falcons spend a lot of time off the field together.
“Well, we go to BW’s (Buffalo Wild Wings) on Thursdays if our girls aren’t playing a volleyball match, because we go to everyone of them,’’ Blank said. “We also get together at each other’s houses during the season.’’
That close-knit group was also a big factor in the off-season workings for North Vermillion.
Crabtree said this group did more than what was expected of them.
“These guys have grown and matured. This offseason was at a different level than where it has been in a while,’’ he said. “We had a lot of guys that found time on their own to get into the weight room and work extra.
“Because of that, we are stronger, bigger, faster and of course, older.’’
North Vermillion center Evan Galloway said it was just a group of guys coming together for each other.
“We put it all together this summer,’’ he said. “We knew what we had to do and we did it.’’
And how does that translate for the football field?
“There is an unspoken confidence,’’ he said. “Now, that we have that varsity experience and we’ve put the time in over the offseason, we know what we are doing each day and we can rely on the guy that is next to us to get the job done.
“Now, we have to go out and do it on the field.’’
North Vermillion will open the 2022 season with back-to-back non-conference home games against North Central on Friday and Linton-Stockton on Aug. 26.
The first Wabash River Conference contest for the Falcons will be Friday, Sept. 2 at Covington.
