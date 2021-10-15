CAYUGA, Ind. — In a battle of two of the hottest teams in the Wabash River Conference, it was North Vermillion who had just enough to beat Seeger 14-7 in Wabash River Conference action on Friday.
The duo of quarterback Jerome White and Landon Naylor was the key for the Falcons. They hooked up in the first quarter on a 61-yard pass to make the game 7-6 and broke the tie in the second on a 64-yard pass.
Peyton Chinn had a 62-yard fumble recovery for Seeger and ran for 98 yards, while Rayce Carr had five catches for 72 yards and ran for 29 yards.
The Falcons are 5-4 and 4-3 in the WRC and will face South Putnam next week in sectional play, while Seeger is 5-4 and 4-2 and will host Speedway next week.
