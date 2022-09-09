CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team saw themselves down 28-7 after the first half and could not recover in a 35-19 loss to South Vermillion at Gibson Field.
Jerome White passed for 119 yards with three touchdowns for the Falcons and ran for 76 more yards. Matthew Dawson caught four passes for 52 yards and two scores and Daniel Woody had two catches for 40 yards and a score.
The Falcons are 2-2 and 1-1 in the WRC and will face Riverton Parke next week.
