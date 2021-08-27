CLINTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team could not catch up with South Vermillion on Friday as the Falcons lost 50-36 in Wabash River Conference action.
Jerome White had 132 yards rushing with three touchdowns for the Falcons, while John Martin had 84 yards and Cody Tryon had 66 yards rushing and caught two passes for 27 yards.
Weston Rowe had 12 tackles and a sack while Tryon had eight tackles.
The Falcons are 1-1 and 0-1 in the WRC and will face Covington next week.
