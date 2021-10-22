GREENCASTLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team's season ended with a close 24-18 loss to South Putnam on Friday in an IHSAA sectional game.
The Falcons were down 17-0 at halftime, but came back to life in the third quarter as Jerome White ran for a 4-yard score. White would hit Landon Naylor for a 30-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and would score on a five-yard run with under a minute left, but the Falcons could not get any closer to the Eagles.
The Falcons end the season at 5-5 while South Putnam will take on Parke Heritage next week.
