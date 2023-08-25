PARIS — The North Vermillion football team went across the border on Friday to play Paris.
The Falcons fought to get the lead, but the Tigers would score in the fourth quarter to get a 21-14 win.
Paris jumped to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter, but Andrew Botner scored on a one-yard run to cut the lead to 13-6 at halftime. Cody Tryon scored on a 26-yard run in the third and hit Matthew Dawson for a two-point conversion for a 14-13 lead.
Tryon passed for 110 yards and ran for 71 yards, while Botner had 24 yards and Dawson had three catches for 56 yards.
The Falcons are 1-1 and will face Covington next week in the Wabash River Conference opener for both teams.
