CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team could not keep up with Traders Point Christian on Friday, losing 48-28 in an IHSAA sectional semifinal.
The Falcons got the scoring going on a 13-yard run from Jerome White, but the Knights scored the next 24 points to take the lead. White hit Cody Tryon for a 14-yard score to get within 24-16, but Traders Point hit a touchdown pass with seven seconds left to take a 31-16 halftime lead.
The Knights scored a touchdown to start the third quarter before White ran for 60 yards to cut the lead to 38-22. White scored on a 21-yard run in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons could not get any closer.
White passed for 248 yards and ran for 177 yards. Andrew Botner had 38 yards and two two-point conversion runs and Tryon caught nine passes for 155 yards.
The Falcons end the season with a 6-5 record while Traders Point will play Park Tudor for the sectional title next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Cayuga, Ind.
Traders Point Christian 48, North Vermillion 28
Traders Point`17`14`10`7`—`48
N. Vermillion`8`8`6`6`—`28
First quarter
NV — Jerome White 13-yard run (Andrew Botner run), 9:19.
TPC — Colton Pollard 18-yard pass from Cooper Simmons-Little (Mason Smith kick), 7:51.
TPC — Pollard 21-yard pass from Simmons-Little (Smith kick), 6:38.
TPC — Smith 23-yard field gold, :02.
Second quarter
TPC — Simmons-Little 13-yard run (Smith kick), 3:15.
NV — Cody Tryon 14-yard pass from White (Botner run), :41.
TPC — Eli Meals 43-yard pass from Simmons-Little (Smith kick) :07.
Third quarter
TPC — Simmons-Little 1-yard run (Smith kick), 9:30
NV — White 60-yardrun (run failed), 8:11.
TPC — Smith 33-yard field goal, 4:06.
Fourth quarter
TPC — Justin Kirk 9-yard run (Smith kick), 8:23.
NV — White 21-yard run (pass failed), 6:39.
Individual statistics
Rushing — TPC: Kirk 19-28, Simmons-Little 12-72, Meals 1-24, Phillip Moran 2-13, Ryan Kowal 1-7; NV: White 16-177, Botner 7-38, Tryon 4-9.
Passing — TPC: Simmons-Little 17-33-0 322 yards. NV: White 19-30-1 248 yards. Tryon 1-2-0 11 yards.
Receiving — TPC: Moran 9-169, Pollard 3-64, Meals 2-52, Jack Schavey 2-24, Anthony Dunville 1-13; NV: Tryon 9-155, Daniel Woody 4-52, Botner 3-24, Matthew Dawson 3-21, Shawn Martin 1-7.
