CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team cruised to its third win in a row with a 38-12 win over Fountain Central on Friday.
Jerome White had 163 yards rushing with three touchdowns for the Falcons, while Andrew Botner had 94 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Owen Acton had a one-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs and completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Blue.
The Falcons are 5-3 and 4-2 in the WRC and will face Seeger next week, while the Mustangs are 2-4 and 2-6 and will end the regular season against Parke Heritage.
