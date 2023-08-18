FARMERSBURG, Ind. — The North Vermillion football team started the season with a 42-22 win over North Central in non-conference action on Friday.
Jerome White passed for 110 yards and a touchdown and ran for 140 yards and another score for the Falcons, while Cody Tryon had 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Matthew Dawson had a 79-yard fumble return, while Andrew Botner had a 13-yard scoring run as North Vermillion beat Thunderbirds for the eighth straight time.
The Falcons will travel to the other side of the state line next week for a game with Paris.
