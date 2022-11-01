NORMAL — If you don’t score, you can’t win.
It was that simple for the Danville Vikings on Saturday afternoon in the IHSA Class 6A first-round playoff game with the Normal West Wildcats.
For the second time this season, Danville failed to get into the end zone as Normal West advanced with a 21-0 victory.
“I couldn’t even begin to capture of what just happened — frustrated — in deed,’’ said Danville senior Calvin Hempel. “I think we came out a little flat and they were playing more physical than us. All of that showed on the scoreboard.’’
Pitching a shutout is nothing new for Normal West.
The Wildcats (9-1) held five of their opponents this season scoreless and six of them didn’t have an offensive point.
“Defensively, we knew we had to contain their athletes in the backfield,’’ said Normal West coach Nate Fincham. “The priority was to limit No. 6 (Tommy Harris III), No. 9 (Caleb Robinson) and their quarterback (Bryson Perez-Hinton) on the quarterback runs. We were going to try to overwhelm them in the backfield, because we felt that our (defensive backs) could handle what they were going to be doing with the pass game.’’
That’s exactly was Normal West did all day Saturday.
The Vikings managed just 112 yards of offense (56 rushing, 56 passing) and they had just five first downs.
Danville didn’t cross midfield until midway through the third quarter after Normal West had already built a 21-0 lead.
“We weren’t able to capitalized on things that we saw and we had prepared for,’’ Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “It was mental mistakes, mental things that were happening,
“Myself, I have to make sure to find ways to put them in better situations so that they can be successful.’’
Hinton-Perez, who accounted for 39 yards of total offense, acknowledged the Vikings just didn’t handle the physical play from the Wildcats.
“We knew they were going to come out and punch, just like we wanted to, one team had to want it more than the other,’’ he said.
The lack offensive execution for the Vikings made things extremely difficult on the Danville defense.
“That’s the biggest thing. If wasn’t a defensive problem today. Defensively, we did a great job,’’ said Forrest as Normal West managed just 4.4 yards per play. “We kept them under control, we put the fire out a number of times and we limited their big plays.
“Offensively, we just kept putting them in bad situations and eventually, they got into the end zone.’’
Actually, both Normal West touchdowns in the first half were the results of an interception.
Brock Leenerman scored on a 1-yard plunge on the first play of the second quarter to make it 7-0 as that drive was aided by a defensive penalty on Danville after it appeared that Matthew Thomas had come up with his fifth interception of the season.
And then after an interception by Danville’s Perez-Hinton, Normal West quarterback Jayden Mangerum made it 14-0 with a 2-yard run.
“It seemed like we were down the whole game,’’ said Danville linebacker Phillip Shaw IV. “We were trying find that click to get the game turnaround, but we couldn’t ever find it.
“We just didn’t do enough to get that extra step we needed to get to the next level.’’
Shaw acknowledged that Danville’s blocking wasn’t the best.
“I’ll admit that I slipped up on a couple of plays,’’ he said. “We needed to do a better job.’’
The Wildcats seemingly put the game out of reach with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Mangerum to Leenerman on the first possession of the second half, giving Normal West a 21-0 lead.
That score came on a third-and-5 play and it was the ninth third-down conversion for Normal West in the contest on 13 attempts.
Danville managed to convert just one first down on 10 third-down attempts in the entire game.
“It’s a little draining on you mentally when you do a good job on the first two downs, but you slip up a little and they get that first down,’’ Shaw said.
According to Forrest, it was all of those little things like turnovers and third-down conversions that proved to be the difference in this contest.
“Offensively, we didn’t do a good enough job to get our defense off of the field so that they could rest for a minute or two,’’ he said as Normal West had the ball for 31 minutes, 15 seconds to Danville 16:45. “There were quite a few times that it was four plays and out. When we do that, we put our defense in tough situations.’’
Danville’s prospects for a victory also took a big hit in the first quarter when senior running back/linebacker Tommy Harris III went down with a knee injury.
“Tommy is an emotional leader and he had been the guy to make big plays for us this season in tough situations,’’ Forrest said. “When he went down, it seemed like it took the spirit away from some of our guys, because he was the one that they expected to always be there.’’
While Danville caps it season at 6-4, Normal West advances to host East St. Louis, a 71-0 winner over Oak Lawn Richards, in a second-round game this Saturday.
