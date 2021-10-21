COVINGTON, Ind. — While recent results have been working against the Fountain Central football team, it welcomes a second chance at a good impression.
“Sometimes kids say they want to play someone and then they go out and practice like they are playing them, they just had a lot of energy this week and are excited for the challenge,” Fountain Central head coach Ryan Hall said. “I am excited to see how the kid perform. I tell them there are not many second chances to do something so cherish this moment.”
The Mustangs start IHSAA Class 2A sectional play on Friday against Covington. It is a challenge for Fountain Central because it lost to Covington 48-12 earlier in the season and it has lost its last four games after a 3-2 start.
“We played better early on, but our schedule got tougher,” We had some injuries that hurt us including our best lineman (Luke Foxworthy), so since the Seeger game, it has been downhill because of injuries.”
But Hall has seen some positives during the losing streak with junior quarterback AJ Hall reaching the 1,000-yard mark in passing and other contributors making the plays.
“Offensively, we are not scoring a bunch of points, but we have scored a lot more than years before,” Hall said. “We are getting the ball to different players and AJ has gotten better at quarterback every week, I didn’t think he would become a 1,000-yard passer and he accomplished that a few weeks ago. He just finds a way to get it to different guys and our offensive line is better than the past. Defensively, we lost our best linebacker as well (Foxworthy), but they have not given up and they keep on fighting.”
The Trojans (7-2) have won their last four and head coach Travis Brown said that the team’s defense is starting to deliver as well.
Things are going well, we are getting better on defense and our outside linebackers (Jonas Bunch and Andrew Becthold) have honed in and have done a great job,” Brown said. “Offensively, we have started really hot, then people started to play hard on the outside, so we have went to running the ball a bit more.
Even with teams putting on more pressure, Covington quarterback Alan Karrfalt has passed for 2,885 yard with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions and has rushed for 453 yards and 10 more scores. Duncan Keller has caught 88 passes for 1,159 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Dane Gerling had caught 48 passes for 721 yards and 14 scores and Savion Waddell has 30 catches for 464 yards and six scores.
“We don’t want to give up the big play,” Hall said. “I don’t think our game plan against them the first time was goo, so we are going to try some different things. We didn’t play well and they played well in our first game, so our kids wanted to draw them because they didn’t play well against them the first time, so they are excited for the opportunity.”
Brown said that he has also seen improvement from the Mustangs and told his team to prepare for anything on Friday.
“They have gotten better offensively. They run some spread stuff and they run the ball well,” Brown said. “Their passing game has gotten better as the season has gone on and defensively, they have made some adjustments and their outside linebackers have some more pass responsibility. I think Coach Hall has done a great job with them and they have gotten better and we realize that anything can happen, so we are prepared, focused and we must be mentally and physically tough.”
The winner of the game plays either Riverton Parke or Cloverdale next week and the winner of next week’s game could get a shot at Wabash River Conference champion Riverton Parke in the sectional final.
Anytime you can advance in the state tournament is a good accomplishment,” Brown said. “If it gets to that point, it would be a good matchup. They are very good and very well-coached, but we have to take care of business and that is what we are focused on as a coaching staff and we have relayed that to our players.”
The game starts at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on WKZS-FM 103.1.
In other sectional action on Friday, North Vermillion hopes to continue its hot streak on the road against South Putnam. The Falcons have won their last four of five to get a 5-4 record, while the Eagles are coming off a loss to Linton-Stockton last week, breaking an six-game winning streak.
Seeger will host Speedway as the Patriots hope to rebound from a close 14-7 loss to North Vermillion last week. The Sparkplugs are 7-2 and have only lost to 6-3 Monrovia and 9-0 Indianapolis Lutheran.
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — HAAP 5-3 overall, 3-1 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. BHRA 8-0 overall, 4-0 in Vermilion Valley Conference South.
Summary — The Cornjerkers have shocked a lot of people by winning five games and set for its first playoff action in 18 years, but will try for one more surprise on the road against the Blue Devils. BHRA is going for the outright VVC title and an undefeated regular season.
Oakwood at Salt Fork
Time — 7 p.m. Friday
Records — Oakwood 2-6 overall, 1-3 in Vermilion Valley Conference South. Salt Fork 5-3 overall, 1-3 in Vermilion Valley South.
Radio — WITY-AM 980
Summary — After some close defeats, the Comets finally broke through with a 47-6 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and are hoping to make it two in a row to end the season on a good note. After clinching a playoff berth, the Storm has lost three in a row and are trying to enter the playoffs on a high.
