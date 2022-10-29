VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central hosted the Park Tudor Panthers in a 1A Sectional 42 semifinal on Friday, coming into the game as a three-touchdown underdog.
Someone forgot to tell the Mustangs this prediction as they gave as good as they got for most of the contest in a 42-26 loss.
“We played with them toe-to-toe,” Herb King, the Mustang head coach said. “A few plays here and there were the difference – a matter of inches at times.”
The Panthers showed on their opening drive why they are ranked in the top 15 teams in 1A as they took only seven plays to take a 7-0 lead keyed by big runs from their quarterback.
Fountain Central (4-7) showed they belonged on the same field as they came right back with a twelve-play drive that ate up over five minutes with their quarterback, Owen Acton, picking up most of the yardage to make it 7-6 when the two-point try came up short.
Park Tudor (9-3) came right back and scored even more quickly, throwing a couple of passes and then use a sweep of 39 yards for a touchdown and a 14-6 lead with about two minutes left in the first quarter.
Fountain Central then changed up, using runs by Luke Foxworthy and Dawson Blue to pick up some early yards and then seeing Acton break free for a 46-yard touchdown run and a 14-12 score just moments into the second quarter.
After Park Tudor scored on their next possession to lead 21-12, it seemed as if the punters would get the night off, but the ensuing Mustang possession saw the team only pick up one first down and, facing 4th-and-six from their own 34, Acton punted for the hosts.
The Mustangs got a gift on the next Panther possession as the visitors fumbled the ball, turning it over on the 21, but after Acton ran to the seven, two runs lost seven yards and two incompletions turned the ball back over on downs.
After getting a reprieve on their mistake, Park Tudor drove the length of the field to go up 28-12 at the halftime intermission.
Fountain Central got the opening kickoff in the third quarter and mixed carries by Acton, Blue and Foxworthy in to a touchdown that made it 28-20 after a successful two-point play.
Park Tudor then went to the air, completing several passes just long enough to get first downs to keep their drive alive and taking a 35-20 lead with ten seconds left in the third quarter.
An onside kick by the Panthers was recovered by Fountain Central with Blue breaking free for 42 yards right before the quarter ended.
Five plays later, Acton reached the end zone for a 35-26 score as the two-point try came up a yard shy.
Park Tudor ate up about four minutes of the fourth quarter before making their first punt of the game that gave the hosts the ball on their own 29.
Three plays later, a falling Panther picked off a pass to get the ball near midfield.
“I didn’t want to pass, but with the clock at about six minutes, I didn’t have a choice,” King said. “If he doesn’t pick it, we’ve got a touchdown.”
The visitors picked up one more score for a 42-26 lead with the Mustang response coming up a yard short on fourth down to give the ball back and the clock to run out.
“I think we did everything we could out there,” King said about his team. “We were just inches away from what we wanted to do.”
He continued, “I can’t fault our effort tonight. We got drastically better this season, especially late.”
King complimented his seniors, saying they were a class that led by example and helped get the team to where they “could play against a top-ranked team and expect to win.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
