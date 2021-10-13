SOUTH HOLLAND — There is not a great mathematical equation that will get the Danville football team into the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs.
The answer is simple — win and the Vikings are playoff eligible, likely securing a berth in the 2021 playoffs. But if they lose, the football equipment will go back into storage on Oct. 25.
“That’s exactly what we have been preaching to the kids this week. This is the ultimate must-win situation,’’ Danville coach Marcus Forrest said. “If we win, it’s very likely that our senior will get another game this season. If we lose, our underclassmen will play a JV game next Friday with Urbana and we will start our offseason program the next Monday.
“Our guys know what is expected of them and we are going to see how they react.’’
Danville senior lineman Semaj Taylor, a three-year starter for the Vikings, acknowledged it’s a difficult situation.
“There is a lot of pressure on us, seniors,’’ he said. “We want to play at least one more game and hopefully, we play a couple more games this season.’’
Senior quarterback JJ Miles admitted that everyone is a little bit nervous, but he also believes it can be used as motivation.
“Our season is on the line. This game should push us all to give everything we’ve got,’’ he said. “Making the playoffs would mean that the seniors get an opportunity to end their careers on a high note.’’
That’s something that Devin Miles, the older brother of JJ Miles, didn’t get to do last year.
This group of six seniors was only able to play four games this past spring as part of the 2020-21 school year, they lost one game to Urbana and then their final game was cancelled because of their close contact with a positive Covid-19 case with Peoria Notre Dame. This year, the team has already lost its homecoming game with Urbana as the Tigers cancelled their season after just one week this fall.
“It hasn’t been the best situation, but there a lot of things in life that are not going to go your way,’’ Taylor said. “We have learned from this and hopefully, we are better because of what we have experienced.’’
Forrest, who himself missed the 2020-21 football season getting a heart transplant, acknowledges that this group of Vikings have been a pleasure to coach.
“We enjoy getting the opportunity to coach these young men,’’ he said. “And you can tell that they enjoy being coached and they enjoy being around each other. Every night when we are done with football practice, these guys are always hanging around with each other to the point that we have to encourage them to go home, so that we, the coaches, can go home. But, that’s a nice problem to have.
“We have seen this week that they are intent on playing as hard as possible and giving us the best opportunity to win and extend our season by another game.’’
Only the coaches and the six Danville seniors have ever been to Thornwood High School in South Holland.
Forrest says that has made his team focus a little harder this week in preparation for the Thunderbirds, who are playoff eligible with a 5-2 record.
“We are used to traveling around Central Illinois, so most of these kids have no clue about Thornwood or where it’s at in the Chicago suburbs,’’ Forrest said. “This is similar to what we hope to face in the playoffs — playing a team that we don’t know.
“Hopefully, this is good preparation.’’
From watching film, Forrest and the Danville players admit they see some similarities between the two programs.
“It looks like Thornwood is physical and it looks like they have some pretty fast kids,’’ Taylor said. “I think they are comparable to Peoria High, so we are going to have to play as hard as possible for the whole game.’’
While both teams are primarily running teams, the Vikings showed in last week’s 28-14 loss to the Normal West Wildcats that Miles has improved greatly in the passing department.
The senior threw for a career best 156 yards and two scores, both coming to senior Fontell Shelby.
“We have seen him becoming more and more comfortable each week,’’ said Forrest about Miles. “It should help our offensive execution because teams won’t be able to load up against our run game.’’
Danville did get some good news this week as junior linebacker JaMarion Clark has been cleared to return, but junior guard Bodyn Gagnon, who injured his knee minutes before kickoff last week at Normal West, is definitely out.
“It seems like each week, they come and they go,’’ Forrest said. “Bodyn could be out anywhere from a couple of weeks to the rest of the season. He still needs to get seen by a doctor. We are preaching patience with him and (sophomore linebacker) Caleb Robinson. We don’t either one of them to come back too quickly and harm themselves any more.
“Now, it is good to have JaMarion back. He is an experienced linebacker that runs around well, and he is another running back to help our depth situation there.’’
Robinson is out with a bruised thigh and senior receiver/defensive back Tyler Jones is questionable.
Kickoff this Friday night at Thornwood is set for 6 p.m. and the game can be heard locally on WDAN-AM 1490.
