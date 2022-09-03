DANVILLE — Limiting mistakes and capitalizing on its opportunities was the game plan for Danville to knock off state-ranked Peoria High at Ned Whitesell Field.
The Vikings definitely had their chances, but too many miscues left them on the short end of a 36-16 contest with the sixth-rated Lions.
"We had an opportunity there. Now, they see that we can actually play with some of the better teams in the state,'' said an encouraged Danville coach Marcus Forrest. "Sometimes, they see numbers or they see the size of the kids and the speed they may have and they don't believe they belong. But the further along we went, they saw that we do belong.
"We had little mistakes that we knew would come because they bring a different type of pressure, but the fact that we were still able to play with them — we just missed so many opportunities that we had.''
The plays that will haunt Forrest and the Vikings all week were opportunities they had for a big offensive play at times and even a couple on the defensive side.
"We had running backs running down the middle of the field that our quarterbacks missed,'' Forrest said. "We had times that we had a chance to get the ball in the air, and make an interception but we stayed passive.
"As long as we learn from these, build from them and get better — we will be fine.''
Danville senior T.J. Lee acknowledged the slow start, getting behind 8-0 in the opening minutes on a Malachi Washington 2-yard run was a problem.
"We had to fight harder and come out harder at the start,'' he said. "We came out a little soft and they got us.
"But, we picked each other up and we started going at them, getting ourselves back into the game.''
The Vikings (1-1) came back to get a big defensive stop on the Lions (2-0) next possession and they tied the game at 8-8 on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Ja'Vaughn Robinson to Kaden Young.
Danville had a chance to get another defensive stop but Peoria High quarterback Tino Gist converted on third down-and-4 from his own 34 with a 16-yard pass to Ricky Hearn Jr.
Five plays later, it was Gist, who had 291 passing yards, connecting with TQ Webb on a 20-yard scoring strike to give the Lions a 16-8 advantage.
Danville kicker Phillip Shaw IV was his team's best weapon in the first half, he had punts of 44 and 56 yards that pinned Peoria High on its own 1-yard line. The second of those situations turned into a safety for the Vikings when Washington, who rushed for 119 yards on 20 carries, was caught in the end zone.
With Peoria High holding a 16-10 lead, the Vikings took the subsequent possession and drove to the Lions 14. But a mishandled snap resulted in a 11-yard loss and then on fourth down, Robinson desperate heave to the end zone was intercepted.
"We had a lot of chances in the first half,'' Forrest said. "It was small little fundamental things from both our younger guys and the older guys. We didn't take advantage of those opportunities. So instead of being down by 6 at halftime, we could have been leading.
"We now have to learn from those and get better. Hopefully, we got into next week and show that we have grown from these first two weeks.''
Peoria High showed Danville how to capitalize on a team's mistakes in the second half.
The Lions scored 20 unanswered points, the last score coming off a sack, strip fumble and return by Amari Smith.
Danville did get a 15-yard touchdown run from Lee in the final minute to close within 36-16.
"We are going to watch this film, see our mistakes and learn from them,'' Lee said. "And then we need to fix them for next week, so that we can get a different outcome.''
The Vikings were hit hard by injuries along the defensive line this week.
Senior Bodyn Gagnon was ruled out on Monday because of a knee injury, junior Evan Yates was lost just hours before the game with an upper arm injury and senior Calvin Hempel left in the first quarter with a elbow injury.
"I found out that we wouldn't have Yates at 11 this morning,'' Forrest said. "Not only did we lose Evan, but we lost Bodyn on Monday to a freak thing with his knee. That put us in a bind very quickly.
"And then we lose Hempel, so we lost both starting defensive ends and he was also a starting offensive guard.''
That forced Danville into playing junior Demarion Forman and senior DeAngelo Tyler on both the offensive and defensive lines against Peoria, while senior Ronald Poke got a chance at defensive end, Jayden Cottrell played some on the defensive line and Kamarion Miles got some snaps on the offensive line.
"We had prepared this week to have some of those kids ready, but guys like Ronald Poke, Kamarion Miles and Jayden Cottrell just got thrown into the fire,'' Forrest said. "Once they started to figure out they belong, they started to get better. All in all, it will help us to get better. I was extremely proud of they they fought.
"As I told them after the game. I wasn't upset with their effort, I was upset that they didn't believe in themselves at the beginning. Once they start believing, we are going to be extremely good and this is proof of it.''
Poke had a very tough game in the trenches for the Vikings.
"Playing on the line in a varsity game was new to me,'' he said. "Coach was preaching in practice that we were short on guys, that we needed someone to step up and fly around.
"It was faster than I expected and playing on the defensive line is a different type of game. Those boys are big and strong. You might get knocked down, but you have to get back up and fight back.''
In the fourth quarter, Poke was in the right place at the right time as Forman tipped a pass from Gist. The ball fell right into his hands and it appeared he had a clean route to the end zone.
"I wasn't expecting it, but my teammate set it up for me,'' Poke said. "I was thinking of getting it to the end zone and I thought I was going to be free, but then I felt the defender grab the back of my jersey.''
Danville was held to less than 100 yards of total offense as they lost 61 on mishandled snaps and the Vikings committed three turnovers for the second week in a row.
"We lost our composure at times, but we brought it back together,'' Forrest said. "We didn't always do that in the past. That shows this team's growth and maturity. Through it all, they stayed together.
"Now, it's going to hurt and we want it to hurt because that means they actually care about it.''
Forrest said he wants his team to come back on Monday and get ready for Friday's game at Peoria School Stadium against Peoria Manual.
