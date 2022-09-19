WESTVILLE — Good teams are going to capitalize on their opponents mental mistakes.
That's what happened Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field in Westville.
Clifton Central quarterback Luke Shoven connected with receiver Matthew Luhrsen for four touchdown passes as the Comets defeated the Westville Tigers 28-21.
Westville, which falls to 2-2, had a golden opportunity to tie the game in the final minutes, driving the ball down to the Clifton Central 4-yard line, but junior quarterback Drew Wichtowski, who had three touchdown runs in the contest, was turned away twice.
"We had our opportunities,'' said Westville coach Guy Goodlove, pointing to other miscues earlier in the game as being just as costly as that final drive.
"I think we had something like eight penalties in the first quarter. You are not going to be anybody doing that,'' he said. "It's frustrating because we know better We typically don't make those type of mental errors, but we did tonight and it cost us a game.
"We have to come in on Monday, watch film and get this thing fixed.''
But, that isn't the only problems that Goodlove saw on Saturday. He also wasn't very happy with the play of his defensive secondary, especially the game-winning 75-yard pass from Shoven to Luhrsen in the fourth quarter.
"We knew every play that they were going to run. Everything they did was on our scouting report that we worked on all week,'' Goodlove said. "Their passing game was a big concern for us. But, we get out there, and I think some of it was nerves, and our minds go blank. We forget everything that we learned this week in practice.
"So when you have the penalties that we had and you don't cover their pass routes that you worked on all week — I've got to question our mental toughness.''
And for Goodlove, that is a necessity for success.
"We talk about four things in every game — mental toughness, being physical, being relentless and being a fourth-quarter team,'' he said. "When your mental toughness breaks down, it doesn't matter what else you have.''
One of the biggest breakdowns for the Tigers came in the third quarter.
Westville was facing a fourth-and-6 play from the Clifton Central 38-yard line. The Tigers called a timeout before successfully executing a fake punt play where Wichtowski hit Ethan McMasters for an 18-yard completion and the first down. But, an offensive lineman for Westville drifted down field and the subsequent penalty forced the Tigers to punt.
"We were moving and I thought some of the air had come out of Clifton Central on that drive,'' Goodlove said. "Instead, we do something stupid and we go backwards.''
The Tigers were also playing without two starters as Houston Bryant and Craig Johnson. Bryant, who was averaging 113 rushing yards per game, was out with an apparent shoulder injury, while Johnson was recovering from concussion-like symptoms.
"Even without those two starters, that was a winnable game for us,'' Goodlove said. "I was really pleased with the kids that had to step up in those positions, they did a fantastic job, but you can't make the mistakes we made today and expect to win.''
Johan Smith making his first start at running back finished with a career-best 137 rushing yards, while Wichtowski ran for 119 and three scores.
Up next for the Tigers is the opening game in the South Division of the Vermilion Valley Conference. Westville will host Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac at 7 p.m. this Friday night. Originally, it was scheduled for Saturday afternoon but the teams have agreed to move it to Friday night. It is Westville's homecoming game.
