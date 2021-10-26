For four area teams, Saturday was the day they found out how their journey in the playoff will begin.
The longest drought between the four teams is Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac, where after 28 years, the Cornjerkers finally returned as they start Class 3A action against Fairfield.
“I didn’t know how it would take to get this point, you always want to make it sooner than later, but we are pretty excited,” HAAP coach Matthew Leskis said. “We beat some really good teams that we needed to secure a winning season. There was a lot of celebrating on the field and locker rooms so far and it has been a great season.”
Leskis knew that it would be a tough road in the first round and knew the No. 5 Mules (8-1) would be one of the destinations.
“We figured that it was probably going to be Fairfield or Monticello, so it ended up that we are going to Fairfield and they have been successful for the last few years with the double wing offense,” Leskis said. “I don’t know much about them, but they move well and block well and that is something we will game plan for.”
The game will be on Saturday at 2 p.m.
In Class 2A, No. 10 Westville (7-2) will have to hit the road again against No. 7 Maroa-Forsyth, but with the experience the Tigers have built on the road, coach Guy Goodlove is confident about the trip.
“Maroa and Westville has crossed paths thru the years it is always at their place,” Goodlove said. “We were hoping to host a game, but Maroa has more playoff points than us and they get to host the game. Being on the road is nothing to us, we did it all last year and the first five games this season, so we will get on the bus and take care of business.”
The Trojans are also 7-2 and Goodlove said defense might be the key.
“We have seen Maroa on game film and we have to do a great job at stopping their quarterback and tailback from having a great game. Those two kids are quick and can make things happen.”
The game will start on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In Class 1A, No. 10 Salt Fork (6-3) will also travel a long way, this time to No. 7 Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2). The Storm broke a three-game losing streak against Oakwood last week, giving them momentum going into the game.
“I think it always nice to win, but it was against a rival, a team we haven’t beat in years,” Salt Fork coach Joe Hageman said. “We faced some adversity with some drives that stalled early on before we broke through and got the winning score. It was not just a win, but I hope it gave our kids a lot to build on for week 10.”
The Storm has one of the longest trips, but Hageman said building on a past trip could help.
“The biggest thing is trying to handle the trip. We want to get out early so they don’t feel comfortable and try to make them do things they don’t want to do,” Hageman said. “Seneca was a two-hour drive and this is close to three, so we hope that the kids go from that experience to help them deal with that trip.”
The game will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The only home game in the area on Saturday will be at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin as the No. 3 rated Blue Devils (9-0) will take on the No. 14 Virden North Mac (5-4) for a 1 p.m. start.
