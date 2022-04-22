DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy football team will be back on the field in the fall and it will have a new man on the helm.
Former Westville football coach Bob Lehmann was announced as the new head football coach for the Hilltoppers on Friday.
While Lehmann — who was the head coach of the Tigers from 1993-1994 and was a assistant to Guy Goodlove from 1996 to 1999 — still teaches as Westville, he has a connection with Schlarman as part of the Schlarman Junior High boys basketball coaching staff.
"My kids go to Schlarman and I had been the head coach in Westville," Lehmann said. "The interest has always been there and when this opportunity presented itself, I did my investigation, looked into it and things worked out for the better."
Lehmann had taught at Westville for 29 years and he will continue to do so.
While coaching a team is familiar to Lehmann, the style of eight-man football is not.
"I think the fundamentals will be the same," Lehmann said. "It is going to take a while as far as play design and things like that and getting used to the speed of the game. It will take some adjustment and I think it will not take that long to adjust to it."
A concern for the Hilltoppers is player depth and Lehmann is confident that Schlarman will have enough players for a full season.
"Initial numbers look good and we will have to maintain that before our first practice in August 8," Lehmann said. "It will take some time over the summer and going through our summer training program and maintaining interest so they will be ready to go on Aug. 8."
He has talked to players already and will continue to contact them throughout the summer.
"I briefly talked to them for a week ago. But since my schedule is hectic with the Holocaust Education Center in Champaign, it will not be until the first of May when I can talk to players that are not involved in baseball or track."
Lehmann said that he will work hard to get the Hilltoppers back and competitive in the IH8A.
"I am honored and humbled by the opportunity," Lehmann said. "I hope to do right by the Schlarman community and the students and I will do the best that I can and give it everything I got."
