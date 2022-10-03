FITHIAN — Westville came into Saturday's contest against Oakwood without its head coach and pair of two-way starters.
Head coach Guy Goodlove was missing the Vermilion Valley Conference South Division game for disciplinary reasons as he was ejected from Tigers win over Hoopeston Area a week earlier.
Lineman Hayden Weaver was also missing Saturday for disciplinary reasons, while junior Drew Wichtowski, Westville's starting quarterback and defensive end, was out with a knee injury.
Seniors Landen Haurez and Houston Bryant combined for 216 rushing yards and Haurez scored four touchdowns to lead Westville to a 33-19 victory over Oakwood at McFarland Field.
"Just because we had some guys missing, we weren't going to let it be an excuse for us,'' said Haurez, who moved from receiver to quarterback on Saturday. "We just had to move some guys into new roles. We practiced everyone in their new spots this week to get ready.
"Coach Goodlove was pretty bummed that he couldn't be here. He was back at school watching the game online. We will see what he thought when we get back to school.''
Along the offensive line, Haurez said that Cade Schaumburg moved from center to guard with junior Brennan Burnett taking over at center.
"Brennan came in and did really well for us,'' Haurez said. "All of his snaps were good and the our line, as a whole, did a great job of opening up holes for myself and Houston.''
Haurez would scored on runs of 58, 2, 4 and 24 yards in Saturday's victory as he outdueled Oakwood senior quarterback Dalton Hobick, who accounted for 193 of his team's 228 yards of total offense.
"Dalton is a great athlete. We were pretty much going blow for blow against each other,'' said Haurez, as Hobick scored on touchdown runs of 46 and 49 yards while also passing to Alec Harrison for a 31-yard strike.
But, the biggest touchdown on Saturday didn't come from Haurez or Hobick.
It was Westville guard Trent McMasters delivering the game-changing touchdown in the final minutes of the first half.
His 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Tigers a 21-13 halftime advantage.
"I wanted them to kick the ball to me all day,'' said McMasters. "I was so excited when they did.
"I knew we needed it and I told Landen that I was going left this time.''
Oakwood, which falls to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the VVC South, had just pulled within 14-13 on a 49-yard touchdown run by Hobick, who had 85 rushing yards on 18 carries.
"It was as much a mental setback as it was physical,'' said Oakwood coach Cameron Lee. "You feel like you had the momentum after just scoring and you hope you can get one more stop before halftime.
"But, we are having trouble making those plays and forcing our opponents to drive the length of the field. It's really hard to put something together and then have it erased just like that.''
Lee admitted that he couldn't ask for much more from Hobick, who actually left the game for a few plays in the fourth quarter after having the wind knocked out of him.
"We were trying to put him in positions to make the right plays and have opportunities to score,'' Lee said. "When the opportunity presents itself, he is normally able to make something happen with his legs or his arm.
"Unfortunately, there were not enough opportunities for him today.''
Westville improves to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the VVC South with the victory.
Oakwood travels to Hoopeston Area on Friday night, while Westville is at Salt Fork.
