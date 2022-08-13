VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Herb King is still a Hall of Fame football coach that works in the Wabash River Conference.
It is just that he will be coaching a new team this season.
King, who coached at Seeger last season, is now at Fountain Central and is ready to lead the Mustangs this season.
“I really enjoy the kids at Fountain Central and the transition has been very good,” King said. “The numbers are low, but the kids have worked hard in the summer and I like how the team is coming together. We are solid in a few different areas and we hope to be very competitive in what we do this year.”
King has made some changes in the first unit to get the most out of the returning players.
“Our first unit is a solid group. We transitioned Owen Acton to quarterback and Dawson Blue to running back,” King said. “Luke Foxworthy is at tight end and Eli Thompson has been a standout at the offensive line. We also have had players who have not played football get on the field and that has helped to round out a decent group of kids. The only problem is they have not played these positions before and that adds a different dimension to what we want to accomplish.”
Along with the veterans, King was able to get some players from a different field.
“Cole Garbison will start at split end and cornerback and he was a baseball player and Kyle Slinker is another baseball player that has come out for us and plays center and defensive end for us,” King said. “We have been impressed with both of them and they are good athletes and we are pleased.”
The Mustangs needed some new players as the team is low on players entering the season.
“We are running about 22 right now, but they are really good kids and they do the things we ask of them,” King said. “I can’t be disappointed with them and we will try to avoid the injury bug and do the things we are capable of doing.
“Offensively and defensively, they have picked up on the schemes and they are doing great. We have had several scrimmaged and we moved the ball effectively and we also played some good defense, so we have seen these kids improve and they continue to do that, even during our practices.”
King’s move is not the only one as the Wabash River Conference experienced a lot of coaching turnover during the offseason.
“We have North Vermillion’s coach (Brian Crabtree) returning and Riverton Parke (Brad Sanders) and South Vermillion (Greg Barrett) each have their coaches returning,” King said. “The other five teams have new coaches, so it is going to be a change and everyone is going to have to learn how the other team does things and it will lead to some different ball games. It will be exciting because you don’t know what will happen.”
Fountain Central will have one traditional foe and one new team to play in the first two weeks of the season before WRC action begins on Sept. 2 against Riverton Parke.
“We have traditionally played Southmont as the opener for about 20 years now and we picked up Crawfordsville and we haven’t played them for a long time, so it is a new team on the schedule,” King said. “Some teams scheduled some games that are pretty tough and we are playing two teams in the Sagamore conference and they are not powers, but they are used to playing teams that are in the top part of the conference and those top teams are rated high in the state like Danville and Tri-West.
“Southmont returns all of their starting lineup from a team that goes 6-5 and they are anticipating some good things, this will be one of the toughest teams we will face all season, That will give us an idea of what we can work on.”
