BISMARCK — Every week, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior quarterback Karson Stevenson thinks he is going to get the opportunity to throw the ball around the field for the Blue Devils.
But, something seems to change when they hit the field.
Only once this season did Stevenson pass for more than 160 yards in game and that was a 293-yard passing performance in the Blue Devils 43-42 come-from-behind victory over the Salt Fork Storm on Sept. 30.
"Coach (Mark) Dodd tells me every week that I'm going to pass the ball a lot,'' Stevenson said. "But, we get into the flow of the game and the running game and Michael Hackman takes over.''
That couldn't happen Friday night in the IHSA Class 2A first-round playoff game against the Westville Tigers because Hackman was on the sidelines in street clothes after sustaining an injury in the Blue Devils 49-18 win over the Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers in the final regular-season game.
"With Michael Hackman out and the rest of our running backs being inexperience, we had to make some changes,'' Dodd said. "Westville's strength is between the tackles, so we had to go where we felt we had the advantage and that was with Ayden Ingram and Stevenson in the passing game.''
Stevenson delivered a school-record 421 passing yards, completing 13 of 18, with four of them going for touchdowns of 65, 48, 61 and 51 yards as the Blue Devils defeated the Tigers 43-35 in the first-round playoff game at Payton Moss Field.
"That is pretty clutch,'' Dodd said.
According to Stevenson, the Blue Devils followed the game plan of the Clifton Central Comets, who beat Westville 28-21 on Sept. 17.
"We saw some weak spots in their passing game defense from that game,'' said Stevenson, who also had a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. "Without Michael Hackman to run the ball, we had to rely on our speed and athleticism of our receivers.''
And it didn't take very long for the Blue Devils (10-0) to get their passing game going.
On their very first play from scrimmage, right after Westville had a 13-play, 65-yard scoring drive to take a 7-0 lead, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin answered with a 65-yard scoring strike from Stevenson to sophomore Chaz Dubois.
"We knew that play was going to be a big hitter,'' Stevenson said. "We ran it against Westville the first time we played them and it turned into an interception. We made a slight adjustment and it left him wide-open for a big catch and run.''
Dubois came into Friday's game with 176 receiving yards and three scores. He had 3 catches for 128 yards on Friday night but he didn't lead the Blue Devils. That honor when to Ingram, who had six receptions for 172 yards, while Owen Miller had three catches for 84 yards.
"They have been in the shadows most of the year,'' said Dodd about Dubois and Miller. "We saw all summer that they could run and catch. I thought Chaz Dubois made some great plays for us.''
And what about Ingram?
"He got a lot of confidence at the end of last season for us as he became a part of our offense,'' Dodd said. "Tonight, we came in with a game plan of trying to get him the ball.
"When you have talented guys on the outside, you just have to figure out the best way to get them the ball.''
The BHRA passing attack didn't just produce long touchdown passes, it was also a weapon in third-down conversions. The Blue Devils converted 5-of-9 on third down, including picking up third-and-20 and a third-and 21 in the second half.
"When there was an opportunity to make play, we needed to make them but sometimes, we came up a little short and it cost us,'' Westville coach Guy Goodlove said. "And it seemed like it cost us the most through the air. I thought we did a great job against the run game, but we just didn't make the plays in the passing game.
"The Ingram kid is a special athlete. He is tough for anyone to defend.''
While Westville (5-5) had its troubles defensively, the Tigers kept giving themselves a chance to pull off the upset with a solid ground game.
Senior running back Houston Bryant had a game-high 210 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns, while junior quarterback Drew Wichtowski, who missed the first meeting between the VVC rivals with a knee injury, finished with 91 rushing yards and three scores.
"We made some adjustments from the last time we played them with our Trojan offense,'' Goodlove said. "It was also nice having Drew back at quarterback. He gives us an extra weapon in the backfield. When Drew is on the field, all of kids seem to play with a lot of confidence.''
And that was needed between the Blue Devils pounded the Tigers 52-7 just two weeks ago.
"When they scored those three straight touchdowns in the first quarter to make it 21-7 that was a critical point for our team,'' Goodlove said. "The first time we played them, we just put our heads between our tails. We had no fight and we didn't want any part of them.
"Tonight, that became a turning point. We kept battling back and made it a game.''
The Tigers pulled within one score right before halftime at 28-21, and then again in the fourth quarter at 43-35 on a 9-yard run by Bryant with 5 minutes, 29 seconds left.
But that was as close as they would get. The Blue Devils sealed the victory when Stevenson converted a fourth-and-inches with just over a minute remaining with a quarterback sneak.
"Hats off to Westville, they played really, really well,'' Dodd said. "We are thrilled that we were able to survive this.
"Hopefully, we will get Michael back for round 2.''
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will play the winner of Saturday's game between Mendon Unity and Knoxville.
