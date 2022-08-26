HOOPESTON — Accomplishing an off-season goal doesn't always lead to success on the football field.
The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac Cornjerkers learned that lesson Thursday night in their season-opening 20-8 loss to the Iroquois West Raiders at Glen Brasel Field in Hoopeston.
Hoopeston Area/AP coach Matthew Leskis has been focused on his team's conditioning saying during preseason workouts, "we need to be stronger in the second halves of games this year.''
The Cornjerkers were the stronger team in final 24 minutes Thursday night, outscoring the Raiders 8-0, but it didn't matter because Iroquois West had built a 20-0 halftime advantage with three first-half touchdown drives.
"In my first three years, our conditioning in the first games has been a struggle,'' Leskis said. "That was one of our main focuses coming into the season.
"We won the second half. We just let them get too far ahead in the first half.''
Hoopeston Area/AP looked like it was going to have an opportunity to rally for a season-opening victory in the fourth quarter, but a pair of turnovers in the final five minutes sealed their fate.
Senior quarterback Anthony Zamora, who rushed for 46 yards in the second half and completed two passes for 32 yards in the second half, drove the Cornjerkers on a 11-play scoring drive in the third quarter. Hunter Cannon's 5-yard run cut the Raiders' lead to 20-8.
On its very next possession, set up by three straight tackles for loss by Zamora, Cannon and Collin Young, Hoopeston Area/A-P got down to the Iroquois West 6-yard line before a penalty and then a fumble by Zamora as he tried to scramble out of trouble halted the comeback bid by the Cornjerkers.
"It was late in the game and we were trying to score quickly,'' Leskis said. "Anthony was trying to make things happen for us, like he had done all game, but he got ran down from behind and got stripped.
"Those things are going to happen when you are trying to make plays in the final minutes.''
Iroquois West also recovered a muffed punt return in the final minutes that allowed the Raiders to seal the victory.
"We made a lot of mistakes as a team tonight,'' Leskis said. "If we can clean up our mistakes, we could have easily won this game.''
Some of the mistakes that bother Leskis the most were four defensive offsides penalties, three of them aiding the Raiders on its third touchdown drive of the first half.
"We just weren't watching the football,'' he said. "We gave them 15 yards and the helped them score that third touchdown right before halftime.''
Iroquois West senior running back Trystyn Schacht rushed for 71 of his game-high 113 yards in the first half, while freshman John Netzband and senior John Ahlden combined for 70 more yards in the first two quarters.
"They were crushing us up the middle,'' said Leskis, who made a defensive change at halftime. "We normally run a 3-front, but their guards were getting to our linebackers too easy. We went to a 5-3 defense, getting a body on every offensive lineman, and let our linebackers clean things up.''
That switch made a big difference as the Raiders managed just 64 yards of offense on 28 plays in the final two quarters.
Ahlden, Netzband and Schacht all had touchdown runs in the first half for Iroquois West.
Next Friday, Hoopeston Area travels to Seneca, while Iroquois West will host Oakwood.
