DANVILLE — After a year away, the Schlarman football team had returned with a new coach and a new attitude.
The new coach is Bob Lehmann, a former head coach at Westville who was hired in April and has spent the summer getting the team together and ready to play.
“The summer was good and we have been averaging 12-15 players through practices and we had a week of camp. The enthusiasm is up and the motivation is up,” Lehmann said. “When we didn’t play last year, it is hard to restart because you didn’t get any momentum, so we have to crawl before we can walk and walk before we can run and we are in the crawl to walk stage but we are getting there.”
“It was rough, we were focused on getting more kids in and getting the numbers that we need to play this year,” junior quarterback Owen Jones said. “Our freshmen has been great on understanding what we are teaching and they have stepped up in what they needed to do. Coach Lehmann has come in and is working well with us. (Former head and current assistant coach Spencer) Tolson was a great coach, but coach Lehmann has done a great job in taking charge.”
Jones is one of the players who played in 2020 for the Hilltoppers and is one of the few veterans that Lehmann can depend on.
“We have Damien Linares and Dillon Hemker on the line, Chris Brown is one of the running backs, Owen is our quarterback and everyone else is new,” Lehmann said. “Out of 18 players, out of half of them are freshmen, so we are dealing with a lot of players who have not played to game before or have not played in a long time.
“Offensively, we are going to be OK, they are handling what we are doing pretty well. We still have to figure out fundamentals like tackling for defense, but they are here every day working and that is all I can ask for them.”
Lehmann is also learning as well about the ins and outs of the eight-man game.
“I am trying to take some things by working with (Westville head coach Guy) Goodlove’s staff and working it here,” Lehmann said. “We have been watching YouTube videos about 8-man and the main thing is getting our skill players space so they can get the ball. We have to figure out the quick hits and quick releases to get our offensive players open.”
The Hilltoppers start the season Aug. 26 on the road against Blue Ridge, but will spend the next five games at Drummy Field and the rest of the season playing games on Saturdays.
“It gives us an extra day to prepare, but it takes away a day of recovery,” Lehmann said. “When you play on Friday, you have Saturday and Sunday to recover, but if you play on Saturday, you rest on Sunday and use a day where you could practice like a Monday.
“A lot of the 8-man teams are going to Saturday games because of officials. It is systemic in the 8-man and 11-man. It is a shortage statewide because Westville is also playing some games on Saturday. I think there are going to be a lot of teams playing on Saturday until they get the shortage resolved.”
But Jones said the idea of finally playing games in front of the home crowd is great no matter what day it is.
“It’s great to be on our home field and play football again,” Jones said. “It is better to play under the Friday Night Lights, but we can work with whatever schedule they put up and we are just happy to play.”
