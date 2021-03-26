DANVILLE — After a tough loss to Milford/Cissna Park last week, the Schlarman football team tried to regroup against another tough team in Decatur Lutheran.
Unlike last week, the Hilltoppers could not get on the board first and ended up not getting on the board at all as they lost 20-0 to the Lions.
The Hilltoppers are 0-2 and will try to get the first win next week against Blue Ridge in their first road game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.