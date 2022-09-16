WATSEKA — After losing its first three games, the Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team took all of its frustration out on Watseka on Friday.
The Cornjerkers ran for 343 yards as they beat the Warriors 52-12.
Anthony Zamora ran for three touchdowns and connected with Kollin Asbury with two more as HAAP took a 38-6 halftime lead. Angel Zamora scored on a 10-yard run in the third quarter and Ayden Larkin ran for a four-yard score in the fourth.
Anthony Zamora ran for 136 yards and passed for 132 yards, while Angel Zamora ran for 123 yards and Asbury caught four catches for 90 yards and ran for 45 yards.
The Cornjerkers are 1-3 and will face Westville next week.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 52, Watseka 12
HAAP`16`22`6`8`—`52
Watseka`0`6`6`0`—`12
First quarter
HAAP — Anthony Zamora 8-yard run (Angel Zamora Run), 7:42
HAAP — Kollin Asbury 14-yard pass from Zamora (Anthony Zamora run), :02.
Second quarter
HAAP — Anthony Zamora 1-yard run (run failed), 11:32
HAAP — Anthony Zamora 18-yard run (Angel Zamora run), 3:51
W — Anthony Shervino 49-yard run (pass failed), 2:18
HAAP — Asbury 46-yard pass from Anthony Zamora (Angel Zamora run), 1:05
Third quarter
W — Zander Stano 49-yard run (run failed), 9:17
HAAP — Angel Zamora 10-yard run (pass failed), 4:36
Fourth quarter
HAAP — Ayden Larkin 4-yard run (Raymon Jones run), 10:21
Individual statistics
Rushing — HAAP: Anthony Zamora 12-136, Angel Zamora 17-123, Asbury 3-45, Rasiah Jones 2-17, Larkin 3-13, Zach Huchel 1-4, Raymon Jones 2-3, Hayden Hall 2-2 W: Stano 3-50, Shervino 7-43, Evan Labelle 6-25, Davinci Lane 3-10, Austin Morris 2-9, Walwer 3-6, Audan Morris 1-2, Starkey 2 (-5).
Passing — HAAP: Anthony Zamora 8-10-0 132 yards, W: Brady Walwer 0-1-1 0 yards, Quinn Starkey 0-1-0.
Receiving — HAAP: Asbury 4-90, Larkin 3-39, Angel Zamora 1-3.
