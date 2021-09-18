WATSEKA — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team have already doubled its win total from last season.
The Cornjerkers took the lead and held on to beat Watseka 28-6.
Abel Colunga ran for 194 yards with a touchdown for HAAP, while Anthony Zamora passed for 85 yards and three touchdowns, Hunter Cannon caught four passes for 55 yards and two scores and Kollin Asbury had a 30-yard catch for a score.
The Cornjerkers are 2-2 and will play Westville in the Vermilion Valley Conference South Division Opener for both teams.
PREP FOOTBALL
At Watseka
Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 28, Watseka 6
HAAP`6`16`6`0`—`28
Watseka`0`0`0`6`—`6
First quarter
HAAP — Hunter Cannon 11-yard pass from Anthony Zamora (run failed), 5:50
Second quarter
HAAP — Kollin Asbury 30-yard pass from Zamora (Asbury pass from Zamora), 3:53.
HAAP — Cannon 21-yard pass from Zamora (Cannon run).
Third quarter
HAAP — Colunga 4-yard run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
W — Evan LaBelle 13-yard run (run failed).
Individual statistics
Rushing — HAAP: Colunga 25-194, Angel Zamora 4-38, Cannon 5-24, Anthony Zamora 6-23, Felix Hernandez 1-9, Ayden Larkin 1 (-6); W: LaBelle 14-37, DaVinci Lane 1-1, Andrew Shoemaker 1-0, David Netzband 4(-1), Chasine Walwer 1 (-1), DJ Wellmaker 2 (-4).
Passing — HAAP: Anthony Zamora 5-9-0 85 yards, Brady Linares 1-2-0 12 yards; W: LaBelle 6-12-1 14 yards.
Receiving — HAAP: Cannon 4-55, Asbury 1-30, Hernandez 1-12; W: Walwer 2-10, Wellmaker 3-6, Dane Martin 1-(-2).
