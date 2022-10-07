HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team won its second straight game on Friday with an 42-0 win over Oakwood.
Anthony Zamora had 143 yards rushing with a touchdown and passed for 167 yards and three more scores for the Cornjerkers, while Grant Morgan caught four passes for 71 yards and Ryker Small caught two passes for 50 yards.
HAAP is 3-4 and 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference South and will play Salt Fork next week. Oakwood is 2-5 and 0-3 in the VVC South and will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman next week.
