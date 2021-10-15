HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team is going somewhere it hasn't gone in close to 30 years.
The Cornjerkers picked up its fifth win of the season on Friday with a 22-20 win against Salt Fork.
With the win, the Cornjerkers are 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and have enough wins to have their names called next week when playoff pairings are named. The last time HAAP was in the playoffs was in 1993.
The Storm are 5-3 and 1-3 in the VVC. They have won five games, but it was their third straight defeat.
The Cornjerkers will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin next week, while the Storm will take on Oakwood.
