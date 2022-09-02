SENECA — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team hit the road on Friday to take on Seneca.
The Cornjerkers could not get the win, losing 49-16 to the Irish.
HAAP returns home next week to play Momence.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 1:33 am
