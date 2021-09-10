MOMENCE — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team tried to make it two wins in a row on Froday against Momence.
It looked like it was going to be that way after the Cornjerkers took a 8-0 lead in the first quarter and a 14-8 lead in the second quarter, but the Redskins would take the lead later in the quarter and would go on to win 30-14.
Hunter Cannon ran for a seven-yard touchdown to start the scoring for HAAP with Anthony Zamora running in for a two-point conversion. In the second quarter, Zamora would hit Cannon with a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The Cornjerkers are 1-2 and will travel to Watseka next week.
