MOMENCE — The Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team could not hold on to it lead late in the game and lost to Momence 20-16.
The Cornkjerkers were down 7-0 after the first quarter before Anthony Zamora scored on a 20-yard touchdown run. Kollin Asbury ran for a two-point conversion to give HAAP an 8-7 lead.
The Redskins would score later in the quarter to take a 14-8 lead at halftime, but the Cornjerkers took the lead back in the third on 35-yard fumble recovery by Angel Zamora. Anthony Zamora ran the ball in for two and a 16-14 lead.
The Cornjerkers would hold on to the lead until late in the game, where the Redskins would score on a touchdown run with under a minute left.
Anthony Zamora ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and passed for 143 yards. Angel Zamora caught five passes for 88 yards and Asbury had six catches for 31 yards.
The Cornjerkers are 0-3 and will try to regroup against Watseka.
