FITHIAN — The Oakwood football team had another tough-luck finish on Friday, losing to Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac 29-27.
Abel Colunga ran for three touchdowns for the Cornjerkers, including the winning run in overtime. HAAP got the two-point conversion. The Comets would score as Gaven Clouse ran for his second touchdown of the game, but would not complete the two-point conversion.
Clouse ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while Dalton Hobick had seven carries for 61 yards and a score and Griffen Trees had four-yard run and added seven tackles on defense.
The Comets were scheduled to have a ceremony naming the football field after former head coach Marty McFarland, but it was postponed until next week's game, when the Comets will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman.
Hoopeston Area is 4-3, marking the first time since the 2001 season they have won that many games and will try for a fifth next week at home against Salt Fork.
