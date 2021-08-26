GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team's opener will have to wait for a week.
The Buffaloes, who was supposed to start the season Saturday against Watseka, cancelled the game with the Warriors on Thursday.
"We have currently 21 eligible kids, but with quarantines, it put is in a number that wasn't going to be manageable because most of the players are freshmen and they were not ready for varsity football," Georgetown-Ridge Farm principal and athletics director Kevin Thomas said. "It was a tough decision, because we wanted to show people that we are there and ready to play a full season, but the quarantine was unexpected."
The Buffaloes officially forfeit the game, but Thomas said that with players coming back from quarantine and new players coming up to speed, that this will be the only time this happens.
"The positive side of things is that more kids have went out for the team since school started but they haven't got their minimum number of practices in," Thomas said. "We fully expect to play the rest of the season because we will have kids coming off of quarantine and become eligible after getting their minimum practices in.
"We are hoping that it is just Week one, you can't control quarantines in the pandemic, but we do know that we are looking at our numbers increasing and our players for Chrisman are giving us good numbers and I think we are headed in the right direction."
