GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman football team lost a close 27-20 decision to Clifton Central on Friday.
The Comets took a early 13-0 lead, but Rylan Mosier caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from Maddox Kochvar in the second quarter to cut the lead to 13-7 at halftime.
Clifton Central scored twice in the third quarter and while the Buffaloes scored on a 75-yard run and a two-yard run from Kochvar in the fourth, Geo-RF/Chrisman could not get the win.
The Buffaloes are 0-3 and will face Westville next week in the Coal Bucket Game.
