ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team was in control all game on Friday in a 47-6 win over Attica in an IHSAA sectional matchup.
Dawson Blue ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns for the Mustangs, while Owen Acton had 103 yards passing for two touchdowns and three carries for 23 yards an other score, Luke Foxworthy had three catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns and Andrew Woodrow had six carries for 66 yards and a score.
The Mustangs are 4-6 and will host Park Tudor next week in a sectional semifinal.
