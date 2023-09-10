COVINGTON, Ind. — It doesn't take Covington first-year football coach Justin Wheeler very long to see what makes the difference between winning and losing for his Trojans.
In wins over Tri-County and South Newton to open the season, Covington averaged 279 rushing yards per game.
In a loss to North Vermillion last week, the Trojans had just 81 yards on the ground.
Once again the rushing statistic proved to be a harbinger for Saturday's outcome with Fountain Central.
The Trojans managed just 75 rushing yards as the Mustangs claimed the Golden Helmet with a 43-6 triumph in a Wabash River Conference contest at the Covington Sports Complex.
"We have to figure out how to get our run game going again and get this season back on track,'' said Wheeler.
What does Covington need to do differently? Is it a scheme problem or a personnel problem?
"I think we have to look at both,'' Wheeler said. "We have to have guys that are fundamentally sound and we have to look at our scheme.''
A lot of the credit should also go to the Fountain Central defensive front.
"We were doing some different things up front, which I thought caused them problems as to who to block,'' said Fountain Central coach Herb King. "When you can do that and get people not real comfortable about their assignment then you can get some pressure. We were getting pressure with just three men up front.
"Those guys did a tremendous job up front for us and our linebackers cleaned up on what they needed to. It was just an all-out team effort.''
Not only did the Mustangs shut down the running game for the Trojans (2-2 overall, 0-2 in the WRC) but freshman quarterback Kaden Smith was just 8-of-18 for 53 yards in the passing game.
"I thought we had enough pressure on the quarterback to cause him a lot of trouble and I thought our secondary played very respectable,'' King added.
Fountain Central (3-1 overall, 2-0 in the WRC) built a 29-6 halftime advantage as the Mustangs scored on four of their first five possessions.
Freshman quarterback Eli Foxworthy had three of his four touchdown passes in that first half, as he connected with Nolan Acton a 28-yarder followed by a 10-yarder and a 33-yarder to Isaac Gayler. Foxworthy completed 12 of 22 for 221 yards.
"I thought we moved the ball pretty effectively,'' King said.
The Mustangs also had 101 rushing yards with senior Owen Acton finishing with a game-high 65 including a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
"Overall, we are moving the football and doing it both ways — both on the ground and in the air,'' King said. "When you can do that, you are pretty decent.''
Unlike previous victories over Crawfordsville and Riverton Parke, King saw improvement in how his team finished the game.
"In those two games, we would get ahead of people and just coast to the end,'' he said. "Tonight, we got ahead and didn't coast. We continued to move the football and we didn't make near as many mistakes.
"The last couple of weeks, we were ahead and should have finished things. But we never finished drives. Tonight, we started finishing drives.''
Covington played without junior quarterback Wyatt Moncrief, who had 167 rushing yards and 356 passing yards in the Trojans first two games.
"We have a freshman quarterback (Kaden Smith) and we have to get behind him and get things rolling a little bit,'' Wheeler said.
Saturday's contest was the inaugural "Golden Helmet" trophy game between the Fountain country rivals. The Mustangs will keep the helmet until next year's game at Fountain Central.
Fountain Central 43, Covington 6
Fountain Central `16 `13 `7 `7 `— `43
Covington `0 `6 `0 `0 `— `6
First quarter
FC — Nolan Acton 28-yard pass from Eli Foxworthy (Uriah Wildman kick), 10:20
FC — Isaac Gayler 10-yard pass from Foxworthy (Wildman kick), 3:17.
FC — Safety, Cian Moore tackled in the end zone by Ely Thompson, 2:07.
Second quarter
Covington — Kaden Smith 13-yard run (run failed), 10:58.
FC — Dawson Blue 2-yard run (Uriah Wildman kick), 4:13.
FC — Gayler 33-yard pass from Foxworthy (kick failed), 1:20.
Third quarter
FC — Gayler 12-yard pass from Foxworthy (Wildman kick), 6:59.
Fourth quarter
FC — Owen Action 1-yard run (Wildman kick), 11:22.
Individual statistics
Rushing — Fountain Central: Owen Action 22-65, Dawson Blue 6-46, JD Allen 1-(-1), Eli Foxworthy 1-(-9). Covington: Kaden Smith 15-43, Beau Bishop 4-18, Cian Moore 9-14.
Passing — Fountain Central: Foxworthy 12-22-1 221 yards. Covington: Smith 8-18-1 49 yards.
Receiving — Fountain Central: Isaac Gayler 6-106, Blue 4-69, O.Acton 3-17, Nolan Acton 1-29. Covington: Moore 4-37, Max Waddell 2-2, Andrew Bechtold 1-9, Coy Martin 1-1.
