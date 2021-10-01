CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team could not get much offense in on Friday as they lost to South Vermillion 53-21.
The Mustangs scored 15 points in the first half, but the Wildcats scored 40 points and would go on from there.
AJ Hall passed for 222 yards with a touchdown pass and a touchdown run for Fountain Central, while Layne Lynch caught three passes for 105 yards and a score and Dawson Blue ran for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Fountain Central is 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Wabash River Conference and will face North Vermillion next week.
