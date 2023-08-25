VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team evened its record to 1-1 as they beat Crawfordsville 28-12 on Friday.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 22-6 halftime lead and was able to cruise from there to beat the Athenians.
Dawson Blue had 152 yards rushing with two touchdowns for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton had 145 yards with a touchdown, Eli Foxworthy passed for 109 yards and a score and Issac Gaylor had two catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.
Fountain Central will start Wabash River Conference play next week against Riverton Parke.
