VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central football team rebounded from a last week's season-opening defeat by beating Riverton Parke 26-14 on Friday.

Austin Pickett had a 58-yard punt return to start the scoring for the Mustangs, while Byran Chirinos started the second half with a 78-yard kickoff return. Owen Acton had a eight-yard touchdown run and Dawson Blue ended the scoring with a 34-yard run.

The Mustangs are 1-1 and 1-0 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Frontier next week.

